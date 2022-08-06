VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:XBTF) Shares Down 4.5%

VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:XBTF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.82 and last traded at $21.82. 36,896 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.85.
VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.92.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (XBTF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.