VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:XBTF) Shares Down 4.5%

VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BATS:XBTF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.82 and last traded at $21.82. 36,896 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.92.

