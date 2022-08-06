Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VDC opened at $192.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.69. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $175.69 and a 1-year high of $210.13.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

