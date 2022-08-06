Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,408 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 3.6% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $34,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.92. 1,001,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,982. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.21 and a 200 day moving average of $154.18. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

