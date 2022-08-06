Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 532,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,521 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.7% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $30,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VEU opened at $51.24 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $64.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.66.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.