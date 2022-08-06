Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 532,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,521 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.7% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $30,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
VEU opened at $51.24 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $64.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.66.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
