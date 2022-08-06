Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 187,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,325 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.9% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,742 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,248 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,793,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000,000 after acquiring an additional 773,641 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VEA opened at $42.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

