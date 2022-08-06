Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 1.0% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,226,000 after buying an additional 246,041 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,122,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,718,000 after purchasing an additional 737,944 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,725,000 after purchasing an additional 49,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,536 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $378.90 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $313.66 and a twelve month high of $467.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $345.52 and a 200-day moving average of $374.46.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

