Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $379.98. 2,852,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,751,631. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

