Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 21.2% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,421,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VOO opened at $379.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $360.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

