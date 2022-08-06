Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,859,000 after buying an additional 75,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,971,000 after purchasing an additional 529,340 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,475,000 after purchasing an additional 330,335 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,797,000 after purchasing an additional 246,478 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $207.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.13. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.67 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.