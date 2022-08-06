Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.19-$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $485.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $487.85 million. Varonis Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.05-$0.06 EPS.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.96. 887,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,743. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $73.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $96.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Summit Insights restated a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.25.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $47,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,906.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Varonis Systems news, Director Avrohom J. Kess acquired 2,400 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $71,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,859.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $47,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,906.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 11.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,902,000 after acquiring an additional 360,921 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,211,000 after purchasing an additional 170,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 329,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,642,000 after purchasing an additional 105,293 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 120,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 70,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,296,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,154,000 after purchasing an additional 67,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.