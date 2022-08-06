Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) VP Jeff Fairman Sells 10,000 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) VP Jeff Fairman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 311,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,936,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Jeff Fairman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 20th, Jeff Fairman sold 4,112 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $104,856.00.
Vaxcyte Price Performance
NASDAQ:PCVX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,533. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average is $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.52.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.
About Vaxcyte
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.
