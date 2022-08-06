Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) VP Jeff Fairman Sells 10,000 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) VP Jeff Fairman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 311,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,936,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeff Fairman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Jeff Fairman sold 4,112 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $104,856.00.

NASDAQ:PCVX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,533. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average is $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.52.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

