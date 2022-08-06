VeChain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $97.58 Million (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One VeChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0315 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $2.29 billion and $97.58 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000112 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00023866 BTC.

AstroMoon (ATM) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vendetta Finance (VEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

