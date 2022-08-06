Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Verra Mobility from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $16.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $18.13.

Institutional Trading of Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $170.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.02 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 58.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,926,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,723,000 after buying an additional 15,602 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $1,084,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 182,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Torray LLC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 92,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 27,754 shares during the period.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

