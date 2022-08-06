Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,136 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $588,506,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,923 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 451.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915,720 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,090,000 after purchasing an additional 749,784 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 819,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,038,000 after purchasing an additional 503,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 808,554 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,008,000 after purchasing an additional 486,323 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $32,378,868.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,254 shares of company stock worth $45,899,243. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRTX. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $288.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.50 and its 200-day moving average is $260.63. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $296.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

