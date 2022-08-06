Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $58.83

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.83 ($0.72) and traded as high as GBX 59.90 ($0.73). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 57 ($0.70), with a volume of 454,719 shares.

Vertu Motors Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 56.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £198.55 million and a PE ratio of 355.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.15.

Vertu Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Vertu Motors’s previous dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. Vertu Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.06%.

Insider Activity

Vertu Motors Company Profile

In other Vertu Motors news, insider Karen Anderson purchased 3,097 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £1,796.26 ($2,201.03). Also, insider Robert Forrester bought 39,297 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £20,041.47 ($24,557.62).

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates 150 chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

Featured Articles

