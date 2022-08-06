Vestor Capital LLC Acquires 49,874 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 48.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 49,874 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up 2.0% of Vestor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $20,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 717,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 174,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNI traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,775. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $104.67 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.569 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.35%.

CNI has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.24.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

