Vestor Capital LLC Buys 193 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.26.

Shares of LYB stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $85.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

