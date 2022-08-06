Vestor Capital LLC Increases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,015 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $11,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 251,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,593,000 after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $247,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.7% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 702,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,503,000 after purchasing an additional 46,347 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.92.

PLD stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.39. 1,687,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,933,563. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

