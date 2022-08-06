Vestor Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 165.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELAN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 2.2 %

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,910.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ELAN traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.44. 10,013,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,751,126. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $35.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

