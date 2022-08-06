Vestor Capital LLC Sells 141 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 256.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

XEL traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $73.80. 3,057,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,799. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.63. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.43 and its 200-day moving average is $70.86.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on XEL. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

