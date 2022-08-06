Vestor Capital LLC Takes Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,108 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 21.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,160,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,123,000 after acquiring an additional 565,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in MasTec by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,438,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,750,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 894,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,568,000 after purchasing an additional 230,953 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,222,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MasTec from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on MasTec from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.73.

Shares of MasTec stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $81.29. The stock had a trading volume of 788,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,631. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average of $80.17. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.28.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

