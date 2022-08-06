VideoCoin Trading 39.6% Lower Over Last Week (VID)

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $31.57 million and $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded 39.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 87.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pollen Coin (PCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000917 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VideoCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

According to CryptoCompare, "The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. "

