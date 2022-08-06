VideoCoin (VID) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $287,320.00

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded down 39.6% against the dollar. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $31.57 million and $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 52.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pollen Coin (PCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000917 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.