VIDT Datalink Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.41 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $17.78 million and $3.41 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

