VIG (VIG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $24.00

VIG (VIG) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One VIG coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. VIG has a total market cap of $833,642.95 and $24.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded up 271.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000638 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 894,918,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

