VINchain Trading Up 3.2% This Week (VIN)

VINchain (VIN) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last seven days, VINchain has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $139,528.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VINchain alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,176.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003638 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00132877 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00033859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067747 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VIN is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VINchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.