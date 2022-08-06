Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RIGZ) Shares Down 1.6%

Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RIGZ – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.64 and last traded at $10.76. Approximately 3,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 8,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RIGZ – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,232 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 5.79% of Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

