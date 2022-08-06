Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.21

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.21 and traded as low as $12.98. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 128,834 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%.
AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.
