Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.21

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.21 and traded as low as $12.98. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 128,834 shares trading hands.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,898,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,546,000 after buying an additional 81,485 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 5,419.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 82,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 81,288 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

