Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Visteon from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visteon from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visteon from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BNP Paribas raised Visteon from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Visteon from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.73.

Visteon Stock Performance

Visteon stock opened at $122.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Visteon has a 12 month low of $88.82 and a 12 month high of $140.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.25 and its 200-day moving average is $106.51.

Insider Activity

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.68. Visteon had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 8,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $1,060,992.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 8,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $1,060,992.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,717. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,943 shares in the company, valued at $667,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,221 shares of company stock worth $1,524,743. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Visteon by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,145,000 after purchasing an additional 47,131 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Visteon by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,672,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,647,000 after purchasing an additional 30,123 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Visteon by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after acquiring an additional 834,079 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Visteon by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,198,000 after acquiring an additional 173,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Visteon by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,797,000 after acquiring an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Featured Articles

