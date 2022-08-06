Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.31

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.31 and last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 171236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.17.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,827,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 313.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,230,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $86,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 32.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,170,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $218,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,740 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,921,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $103,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,402 shares in the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.