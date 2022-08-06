Vonage (NYSE:VG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vonage (NYSE:VG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Vonage Price Performance

Shares of VG opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27. Vonage has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Get Vonage alerts:

Vonage (NYSE:VG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $358.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.30 million.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.