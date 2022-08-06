Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €57.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($58.76) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VNA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.90 ($41.13) target price on Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($37.63) price target on Vonovia in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($35.05) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($43.30) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.20 ($62.06) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Vonovia Stock Performance

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €30.32 ($31.26) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €31.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of €38.68. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion and a PE ratio of 9.47. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €27.17 ($28.01) and a 12-month high of €60.96 ($62.85).

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

