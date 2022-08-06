Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.00 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Vontier Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vontier stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.72. 642,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,558. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03. Vontier has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $37.08.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.95%.

Several research firms have commented on VNT. Barclays cut their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNT. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vontier by 97.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 732,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,611,000 after purchasing an additional 362,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vontier by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,497 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vontier by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,361,000 after purchasing an additional 221,705 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vontier by 74.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 518,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 221,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vontier by 14.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,499,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,074,000 after purchasing an additional 191,192 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

