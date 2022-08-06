Vortex Defi Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (VTX)

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $7,633.39 and $114.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vortex Defi has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vortex Defi

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi.

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

