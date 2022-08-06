Wagerr (WGR) Hits One Day Volume of $6,231.00

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $6,231.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wagerr has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00009184 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001529 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 245,620,518 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wagerr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars.

