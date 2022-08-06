Wall Street Games One Day Trading Volume Tops $119,200.00 (WSG)

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $861,528.41 and $119,200.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 59% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.34 or 0.00620339 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015277 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Wall Street Games Profile
Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken.
Buying and Selling Wall Street Games
