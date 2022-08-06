Wanchain (WAN) Market Cap Tops $47.99 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $47.99 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00111693 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00021477 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.99 or 0.00284274 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00038740 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00009542 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000276 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

