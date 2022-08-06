Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Boosts Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 115.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,384 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $20,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,447,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,021,000 after purchasing an additional 298,130 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in FirstService by 1,988.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,379,000 after acquiring an additional 127,837 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstService by 5.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,541,000 after acquiring an additional 66,824 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth $8,710,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in FirstService by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 52,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

FSV has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities lowered their target price on FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $131.57. The company had a trading volume of 46,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $112.64 and a 52-week high of $202.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.61 and a 200 day moving average of $134.23. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.62%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

