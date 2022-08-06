Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,770 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $7,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,838,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,742,000 after acquiring an additional 706,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,514,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 600,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 576,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,299,000 after purchasing an additional 106,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 532,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares during the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TRI traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.05. 566,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,531. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $123.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.38. The company has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.58, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

