Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $16.38 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 180.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,689 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $16,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $822,231,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,266 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $509,023,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 396.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,825,000 after purchasing an additional 700,082 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 774.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 714,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,077,000 after acquiring an additional 633,033 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,487 shares of company stock worth $2,612,291 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.3 %

SPGI traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $376.65. 977,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,033. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $125.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $345.78 and its 200-day moving average is $372.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 25.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.00.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

