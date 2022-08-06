Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $17.36 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 992.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,278 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $17,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $578,209,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,147,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $210,269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Trane Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,726,000 after acquiring an additional 351,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.
Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,027. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $204.23.
Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.13.
About Trane Technologies
Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.
