Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 216,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,725,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 884,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,829,000 after buying an additional 22,568 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 2,114.5% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,567,000 after buying an additional 5,060,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,252,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,146,000 after buying an additional 111,625 shares in the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SJR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,282. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average of $29.02.

Shaw Communications Announces Dividend

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0767 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Featured Stories

