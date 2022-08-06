Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.80 EPS

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.80, Fidelity Earnings reports. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 220.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 16.5 %

WBD stock traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.59. 67,899,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,201,756. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.73.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

