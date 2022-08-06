Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Upgraded by Atb Cap Markets to Outperform

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WCN. Scotiabank cut shares of Waste Connections to a “hold” rating and set a C$135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Waste Connections to C$138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$146.43.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at C$178.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.88. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of C$148.05 and a twelve month high of C$183.55. The stock has a market cap of C$46.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$161.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$164.08.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections ( TSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.05 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.5100002 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

