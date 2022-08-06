Waters (NYSE:WAT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.95-$12.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.91 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.95 billion. Waters also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.95-12.05 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WAT. Cowen increased their target price on Waters to $358.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $350.14.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $337.87. The stock had a trading volume of 282,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Waters has a 12 month low of $288.32 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $334.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.20.

Insider Transactions at Waters

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Waters will post 12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Waters by 122.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 132.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

