Waves Enterprise 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $387,692.00 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 6th. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $3.29 million and $387,692.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0784 or 0.00000339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com.

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

