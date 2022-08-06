Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on W. William Blair started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Wayfair from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $140.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.58.

W stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $317.45. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.24.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wayfair will post -11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,283 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $69,256.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,570,350.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $69,256.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,570,350.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $122,496.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,251 shares of company stock worth $994,669 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Wayfair by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Wayfair by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Wayfair by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Wayfair by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

