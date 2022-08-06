Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) rose 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 180,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 176,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Wealth Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $73.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It principally holds interests in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

