Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Honeywell International Stock Performance

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $192.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $129.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $234.68.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

