Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $189.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $474.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.24.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

